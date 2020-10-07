STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lioness Akhila suffering from paralysis dies at Delhi zoo

Akhila was born in Delhi Zoo on 19th May 2009 and soon after her birth the lioness developed nervine disorders and hind quarter paralysis at an early age.

A lion and lioness resting in shade in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Lioness Akhila was close to all the zookeepers (Representational Photo | Shimoga Nandan)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Akhila, an 11-and-half-year old lioness died at the Delhi Zoo on Tuesday, the facility’s administration informed. According to the authorities, the animal developed pulmonary- renal complications due to which over last few caused a loss of appetite and then dehydration.

“The lioness Akhila was close to all the zookeepers especially those who had handreared the animal in her childhood and also to made her life comfortable even after her prolonged illness.

The National Zoological Park (NZP) mourns the loss of lioness Akhila after her long and chronic illness” said the Delhi Zoo in a statement. Akhila was born in Delhi Zoo on 19th May 2009. Soon after her birth the lioness developed nervine disorders and hind quarter paralysis at an early age.

She was provided with a kraal and taken care of as a special child by the NZP staffers over the years and was given the best possible treatment possibile for her complex and chronic illness, the officials added.

“The expert opinion of IVRI, veterinary officials of Etawah Lion Safari and others were taken from time to time. The actual cause of death will be ascertained after Post Mortem and visceral examinations” said the statement further.

The zoo has identified about 200 animals which have completed their average life span or have lived though two-third of their life span and have decided to provide them the extra care they deserve.

