Soon, north Delhi eateries may allow open-air dining

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After south Delhi, restaurants in north Delhi could be allowed to begin open-air dining soon. The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) is likely to discuss a policy to grant permission to use open space or terrace abutting the licensed eateries for serving food on Wednesday.

If the policy is accorded approval, it will be placed before the House for final approval. The policy says that “Alfresco dining” is very popular culture abroad and several municipalities in India like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) already had a similar policy; if it is allowed in north Delhi, it will enhance more revenue for us and generate employment opportunities for youth.

Last month, South Delhi Municipal Corporat ion (SDMC) had approved a similar policy for open-air dining on rooftops and lawns of restaurants. The policy was drafted after a representation from the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) had approached the civic body recently with a request to allow them to serve food in open space, citing huge losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, permission will be granted with certain riders.

To use an open area for dining, the restaurant will require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the owner of the space or landlord.

“Open space/terrace in front of other shops in the building shall not be allowed to be used as a service area even if the landlord has given permission. The NOC from the Delhi Fire Service shall be mandatory for using the terrace or part of the terrace for serving food,” said the policy.

However, no cooking or preparation of eatables (food) will be allowed in the open area or terrace. The restriction will also cover fast food stalls, ice-cream kiosks, and paan or cigarette stalls.