Accident near Lajpat flyover kills duo in car

NEW DELHI: Two persons were crushed to death near Lajpat Nagar flyover after a loaded container being carried by a truck fell on their car at 3.50 am on Wednesday. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The victims, Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra were on the way to airport from their Lajpat Nagar home. The truck overturned and the rice container fell on their car.

“The accident took place at T-Point under the flyover on Ring Road.The car with two persons inside was badly crushed. Two private big hydra cranes, 1 JCB and two small cranes from traffic unit were called to remove the container. Ambulances, fire brigade and crime team was also called on the spot,” said RL Meena, DCP, South- East. It took the police more than an hour to remove the vehicle and take out the occupants of the car.

Police scan CCTV cameras to identify accused truck driver

“The two were pulled out of the car and sent to hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. They were going to the airport to board a flight to Kolkata,” said a police officer. Ankit was a resident of Saini Enclave near Karkardooma, while Ranjan was a resident of Krishna Market, Lajpat Nagar. Both were working at an event management company.

The two were business partners and had organised weddings and other events in the couple of years in areas of Delhi-NCR and other states as well. A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

The owner of the truck bearing a Haryana registration was identified. He was called and details of the accused driver were taken, a police officer said. All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot were also scanned to identify the accused driver and ascertain the sequence of the accident, he said.