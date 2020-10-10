STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government approves policy for tree transplantation in Delhi

The new rules make it mandatory in Delhi that consturction firms have to transplant 80 per cent of the trees affected by any project work.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday approved its ‘Tree Policy’, paving way for one of its kind scheme to protect the green cover of the city. 

In its fight to curb air pollution, the government also announced of setting up a ‘smogtower’ in Connaught Place, Central Delhi. 

“It is the responsibility of the agencies which are responsible for transplantation, to ensure that 80 per cent of the transplanted trees survive after a year, ” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“A dedicated cell and local committees will be formed which will include government officials, citizens, RWAs for monitoring the process and the trees.” 

The Morning Standard had reported on Thursday about the AAP government planning to finalise a ‘Tree Policy very soon.

As per the policy, the Delhi government is required to form a panel of the agencies that have technical expertise in the task of transplantation. 

According to the government, any department can approach agencies identified for the work of transplantation. 

Moreover, the payment of the agencies will be made only if 80 per cent of the trees continue to survive after a year. This, officials said, will be done to ensure upkeep of the greens.

