Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says neighbouring states 'not serious' on pollution

In order to control air pollution, Delhi government has issued guidelines to all construction sites to install anti-smog guns anti-dust pollution campaign to stop dust pollution.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Gopal Rai watches demonstration of an anti-smog gun.

Minister Gopal Rai watches demonstration of an anti-smog gun. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government is taking the lead in fight against air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but the neighbouring states are still “not serious” about the issue despite it becoming “more dangerous” due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

He said the AAP government wants cooperation not confrontation with other states on the issue. 

“The land has been divided into states but the sky is one,” he said. He said the ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ initiative as a solution to stubble burning will benefit Haryana and Punjab more, and Delhi’s benefit is that it will get rid of the smoke from farm fires that make the city a gas chamber every year.

Stubble burning has started in Haryana and Punjab, which contributes significantly to the rise in pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region. 

“We are the only government which is serious about it (pollution level). We are working on a mission mode. Many states in India have been battling severe air pollution, but they don’t seem very active despite it being a major challenge, especially in the times of coronavirus,’ Rai told PTI in an interview on Thursday.

Environment department issues notice to FICCI

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday issued a ‘warning’ order to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and said if it does not adhere to guidelines and install antismog guns, the government will stop the demolition work and impose a hefty fine. 

In order to control air pollution, government has issued guidelines to all construction sites to install anti-smog guns anti-dust pollution campaign to stop dust pollution. However, during a site inspection, FICCI, has been found violating these norms, among few other sites.

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
