STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government will issue directions for usage of 'green' firecrackers: Minister Gopal Rai

The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute was tasked with the job of developing 'green crackers'.

Published: 10th October 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gopal Rai

Delhi's Environment minister Gopal Rai (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will soon issue directions allowing the sale and purchase of only 'green' firecrackers in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the use of polluting firecrackers and allowed the sale of 'green' firecrackers in a bid to control air pollution.

"Guidelines are being prepared for the sale and purchase of only green firecrackers in Delhi.

"Soon, we will issue the directions to departments concerned," Rai told PTI.

The 'green crackers' are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30 percent less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide.

The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute was tasked with the job of developing 'green crackers'.

But only a few varieties were available in the market last year due to licensing requirements.

The minister also said the exercise for reconstitution of the Ridge Management Board has been initiated.

The RMB is a high-powered body formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in 1995 to protect the ridge -- the green lungs of the city, spread across 7,784 hectares.

Its clearance is required before taking up any development activity in the ridge area.

The minister recently said the AAP government was taking the lead in the fight against air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but neighbouring states were still "not serious" about the issue despite it becoming "more dangerous" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Delhi government wants cooperation not confrontation with otherstates on the issue of air pollution.

"The land has been divided into states but the sky is on"

Rai also questioned why the Centre was not taking any action against the 11 coal-fired power plants within 300 kilometers of Delhi, which have missed two deadlines to meet new emission norms.

"We had two thermal power plants and we shut them. Why have these 11 power plants not been able to reduce emissions? What's the reason? Why action is not being taken against the brick kilns operating in nearby areas using outdated technologies," he said.

There are more than 1,640 such brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh,161 in Haryana and 164 Rajasthan within 300 kilometers of Delhi.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
green crackers AAP Gopal Rai Delhi government
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp