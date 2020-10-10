STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Webinar at Sainik school discusses IAF’s importance

They spoke about how the Indian Air Force protects the Indian airspace from all possible threats, harmonising with other branches of the Armed Forces.

Indian Air Force

88th Indian Air Force Day was celebrated on October 8. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sainik School, Rewari marked the Air Force Day with a webinar titled ‘Indian Air Force: Its Journey So Far’ where students took delineated that the IAF is an integral part of the Indian Armed Forces. Eight boys and one girl cadet took part as panellists in the webinar.

They spoke about how the Indian Air Force protects the Indian airspace from all possible threats, harmonising with other branches of the Armed Forces. They also discussed how India has carved a niche for itself from being a regional power to an emerging global power and the modernisation of the Indian Air Force will prove to be inevitable in this direction.

Principal Soumyabrata Dhar said that the IAF is one of the world’s leading air forces and added that the school organises such activities to provide adequate exposure to future military leaders of the country. Appreciating the efforts of the cadets, he said that their performance will inspire young cadets to choose Armed Forces as a career.

Vice Principal Wg Cdr Kamal Singh Rawat apprised the cadets about the various wars fought and operations conducted by the IAF and their invincible courage in the line of duty in Siachen and Kargil. He also told the cadets about the importance of Air Force Day. He said that the comprehensive strength gives the Indian Air Force the status of being the fourth largest air force in the world.

