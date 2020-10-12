STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ramlila, Puja on as curbs on gatherings relaxed in Delhi till October 31

In view of the festival season, restrictions on gatherings in the national capital have been temporarily withdrawn for 20 days till October 31.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee is one of the oldest in the national capital.

The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee is one of the oldest in the national capital. ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the festival season, restrictions on gatherings in the national capital have been temporarily withdrawn for 20 days till October 31. The ceiling on number of attendees, though, will remain in force. The order, granting relief with certain riders, was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after a review on Sunday. It paves the way for Ramlila and Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

“The capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of area and social distancing norms laid down by Ministry of Home Affairs. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons, and in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view and with the strict observance of social distancing norms,” said the order issued by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the DDMA chairman.

Since the capacity of each open space varies according to its size, the seating capacity will be determined and certified by the district magistrate and the deputy commissioner of police concerned, said the order. No person will be allowed in standing or squatting (sitting on ground) position and only sitting on chairs with social distancing norms shall be allowed.  

No fairs, melas, food stalls (inside or outside the venue), swings, rallies, exhibitions or processions will be permitted, the order said. The oldest Ramlila Committees in the national capital  have already cancelled their plans to organise the celebration this year because of the ambiguity regarding permissions. 

However, Ashok Goel Devraha, general secretary of the Delhi Dharmik Sangh, an umbrella body of Ramlila organisers, said small functions in banquet halls, grounds or stilt parking of societies would be organised. 

As per the order, the event organiser will ensure separate entry and exit at the venue, which should be strictly regulated and entry should be allowed with a face mask. The district magistrate will appoint nodal officers for each Ramlila venue and Durga Puja Pandal to ensure strict compliance of the order. 

The organisers will conduct videography of the event and submit a copy of the unedited video recording in pen-drive and a certificate to the nodal officer every day. In case any violation of standard operating procedures or guidelines, the permission will be withdrawn or revoked immediately.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramlila Durga Puja Delhi coronavirus festival season
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp