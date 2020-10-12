Ramlila, Puja on as curbs on gatherings relaxed in Delhi till October 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the festival season, restrictions on gatherings in the national capital have been temporarily withdrawn for 20 days till October 31. The ceiling on number of attendees, though, will remain in force. The order, granting relief with certain riders, was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after a review on Sunday. It paves the way for Ramlila and Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

“The capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of area and social distancing norms laid down by Ministry of Home Affairs. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons, and in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view and with the strict observance of social distancing norms,” said the order issued by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the DDMA chairman.

Since the capacity of each open space varies according to its size, the seating capacity will be determined and certified by the district magistrate and the deputy commissioner of police concerned, said the order. No person will be allowed in standing or squatting (sitting on ground) position and only sitting on chairs with social distancing norms shall be allowed.

No fairs, melas, food stalls (inside or outside the venue), swings, rallies, exhibitions or processions will be permitted, the order said. The oldest Ramlila Committees in the national capital have already cancelled their plans to organise the celebration this year because of the ambiguity regarding permissions.

However, Ashok Goel Devraha, general secretary of the Delhi Dharmik Sangh, an umbrella body of Ramlila organisers, said small functions in banquet halls, grounds or stilt parking of societies would be organised.

As per the order, the event organiser will ensure separate entry and exit at the venue, which should be strictly regulated and entry should be allowed with a face mask. The district magistrate will appoint nodal officers for each Ramlila venue and Durga Puja Pandal to ensure strict compliance of the order.

The organisers will conduct videography of the event and submit a copy of the unedited video recording in pen-drive and a certificate to the nodal officer every day. In case any violation of standard operating procedures or guidelines, the permission will be withdrawn or revoked immediately.