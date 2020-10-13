STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai warns action over dust control norms

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres, according to government guidelines.

Published: 13th October 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai asked citizens, private and government agencies that have undertaken construction works to take adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, “else strict action will be taken against them.”

The minister also said the government has started ‘micro monitoring’ of all 13 pollution hot spots in the city and will soon deploy environment marshals to check violations of norms.

Rai said all construction and demolition sites, irrespective of their sizes, will have to compulsorily take five steps — covering the area with a 10-metre-high tin shed and the construction and demolition waste with a green shade net, covering the vehicles carrying building material and water sprinkling.

The government has been taking action against demolition and construction sites larger than 20,000 square metres which have flouted dust control norms, he said. 

“However, during an inspection, I noticed that smaller sites have also been brazenly flouting all such norms,” he said.

“I want to appeal to all people, private and government agencies to follow these five measures while undertaking construction work. If you don’t do it, the government will be forced to take strict action against you,” Rai said.

On Sunday, the minister issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation for not taking measures at a construction site.

Rai said the government started ‘micro monitoring’ of the 13 hot spots in Delhi. The hot spots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase-2, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Mayapuri. Rai informed that nine deputy commissioners of civic bodies have been appointed as nodal officers to keep an eye on the situation at hot spots. PTI inputs

