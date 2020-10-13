STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University admissions: Facebook becomes an unlikely source for grievance redressal

A large number of students raised the issue of having paid the admission fee but not receiving any form of confirmation. 

Published: 13th October 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo

Facebook logo (Photo | AP)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social media website Facebook has become a helping hand for the Delhi University and students applying to the varsity amid the Covid-19 pandemic to cater to queries and doubts of aspirants regarding Under Graduate (UG) admissions for 2020-21. 

More than 300 students reached out on the varsity’s official FB page with queries related to admissions, certificates, payment and verifications among others on day one of online admissions. 

Apart from constituting separate nodal officers and college grievance cells, DU this year has launched an official Facebook page - ‘DU Admission Branch’ to help students out regarding admissions. 

The page was first launched by the admission committee in June to conduct webinars on admissions and doubt clearance sessions.

Most queries received on this platform related to verification of documents, provisional certificates, how to calculate best out of four and how to withdraw an application from one college and take admission in other colleges once the second cut-off list is released.

A large number of students also raised the issue of having paid the admission fee but not receiving any form of confirmation. 

According to an admission committee official, 30 volunteers have been roped in for help desk assistance.

“This is the first time the varsity is conducting admissions online. So, we are also worried but volunteers have been deployed to manage any hindrance. They are working relentlessly to help the students out,” said the official.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University facebook
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp