Delhi University admissions: Facebook becomes an unlikely source for grievance redressal

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social media website Facebook has become a helping hand for the Delhi University and students applying to the varsity amid the Covid-19 pandemic to cater to queries and doubts of aspirants regarding Under Graduate (UG) admissions for 2020-21.

More than 300 students reached out on the varsity’s official FB page with queries related to admissions, certificates, payment and verifications among others on day one of online admissions.

Apart from constituting separate nodal officers and college grievance cells, DU this year has launched an official Facebook page - ‘DU Admission Branch’ to help students out regarding admissions.

The page was first launched by the admission committee in June to conduct webinars on admissions and doubt clearance sessions.

Most queries received on this platform related to verification of documents, provisional certificates, how to calculate best out of four and how to withdraw an application from one college and take admission in other colleges once the second cut-off list is released.

A large number of students also raised the issue of having paid the admission fee but not receiving any form of confirmation.

According to an admission committee official, 30 volunteers have been roped in for help desk assistance.

“This is the first time the varsity is conducting admissions online. So, we are also worried but volunteers have been deployed to manage any hindrance. They are working relentlessly to help the students out,” said the official.