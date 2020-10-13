STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Glitches mar day one of Delhi University’s admissions

The first day of Delhi University’s online admission went on smoothly except some technical glitches due to poor network.

Published: 13th October 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of Delhi University’s online admission went on smoothly except some technical glitches due to poor network, principals said.

DU for the first time has gone completely online with the admission process from registration to verification and final confirmation of admissions in the wake of Covid-19. The varsity has asked students not to visit colleges.

“The admission portal runs slow. We had done a lot of homework. The procedure is resolvable, except some minor issues,” said Dr Suman Sharma, principal of Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College.

“Our teachers are on the phone helping students and parents with the procedure. Some students are confused about provisional certificates. The college is taking care of it by giving enough time to them,” said Sharma.

Another principal, who wished not to be named, said the admission was smooth though internet problems persisted due to which verification of documents took time.

“We are receiving applications from students, but the portal is slow. Many colleges are facing problems with the reserved category, especially the OBC. The students who applied under the OBC category did not get the latest certificate and uploaded older ones,” said the principal.

“The university should address this problem otherwise many students will be rejected.”

Manoj Khanna, principal, Ramjas College said if a student wasn’t able to get the latest certificate in the given eight months, then he/she may give excuses in the days to come. “An admission can be rejected if complete documents are not submitted,” said Khanna.

When asked about the number of admissions verified, colleges said they would come to a figure once the admissions get over under the first cut-off. However, Rajdhani College has verified a total 74 students. 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Online Admission Delhi University Admission
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp