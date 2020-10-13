Glitches mar day one of Delhi University’s admissions

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of Delhi University’s online admission went on smoothly except some technical glitches due to poor network, principals said.

DU for the first time has gone completely online with the admission process from registration to verification and final confirmation of admissions in the wake of Covid-19. The varsity has asked students not to visit colleges.

“The admission portal runs slow. We had done a lot of homework. The procedure is resolvable, except some minor issues,” said Dr Suman Sharma, principal of Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College.

“Our teachers are on the phone helping students and parents with the procedure. Some students are confused about provisional certificates. The college is taking care of it by giving enough time to them,” said Sharma.

Another principal, who wished not to be named, said the admission was smooth though internet problems persisted due to which verification of documents took time.

“We are receiving applications from students, but the portal is slow. Many colleges are facing problems with the reserved category, especially the OBC. The students who applied under the OBC category did not get the latest certificate and uploaded older ones,” said the principal.

“The university should address this problem otherwise many students will be rejected.”

Manoj Khanna, principal, Ramjas College said if a student wasn’t able to get the latest certificate in the given eight months, then he/she may give excuses in the days to come. “An admission can be rejected if complete documents are not submitted,” said Khanna.

When asked about the number of admissions verified, colleges said they would come to a figure once the admissions get over under the first cut-off. However, Rajdhani College has verified a total 74 students.