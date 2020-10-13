Handover Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi hospitals to Delhi govt: AAP tells BJP-ruled NDMC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP-ruled north municipal corporation must call a session to handover the Hindu Rao and the Kasturba Gandhi hospitals to the Delhi government as the civic body is 'unable' to run the health facilities, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the remarks made by the AAP, which is in power in Delhi.

The AAP's in-charge for municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, said party councillors will submit a proposal to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House demanding handing over of these two hospitals to the Delhi government.

He also demanded a discussion on the issue.

"The BJP should immediately call a session of the MCD and pass the matter in the House and in the standing committee, by which these hospitals can be handed over to the Delhi government under the AAP," Pathak said.

"We demand that without any further delay the BJP should hand over these hospitals and all the other agencies under the MCD, which it is unable to run.

The AAP will run these hospitals within budget and develop these hospitals like the way we have developed the health infrastructure in Delhi, he said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, while speaking to reporters, claimed that under pressure from the BJP, the Delhi Police  which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs -- is harassing eyewitnesses in the Rahul Rajput murder case.

Rajput was beaten to death in northwest Delhi.

The case is not whether Rahul Rajput was a Hindu or a Rajput but the fact is that the BJP has realised that this murder took place in front of the Delhi Police, the AAP leader claimed.

The Delhi Police, which comes under the BJP-led central government, is completely silent when this murder took place, Bhardwaj said.

"Now under the pressure from the BJP, the Delhi police is harassing the eyewitnesses of this case. The BJP and the Delhi Police are standing with criminals and supporting them," he said. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya refuted the allegations.

"We refute the allegations. With regard to the incident, it is stated that a case of murder under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and five accused (two adults and three minors) in the case were immediately apprehended and further investigation is going on," the officer said.

"It is clarified that it was a dispute between two families on a personal issue and there are no communal overtones in the matter. The area is peaceful and police are keeping a close vigil in the area," Arya said.

People are requested to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation, the DCP said.