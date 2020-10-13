STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls will be fought over BJP’s misrule, says AAP

Determined to end BJP’s 14-year reign in Delhi’s municipal corporations, the AAP has sharpened its attacks on bodies over the existing civic problems.

Published: 13th October 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

AAP’s MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak

AAP’s MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

Determined to end BJP’s 14-year reign in Delhi’s municipal corporations, the Aam Aadmi Party has sharpened its attacks on bodies over the existing civic problems of the city.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s MCD election in-charge, is spearheading the campaign. Pathak told Siddhanta Mishra that no work cane be done in the MCDs without greasing palms of officials. Excerpts:

Delhi government has blamed the North civic body for the salary crisis at Hindu Rao hospital where health workers are on strike. In turn, BJP Mayor Jai Prakash has accused the government of doing politics on the issue. What do you have to say?

The BJP-ruled MCDs are the most corrupt that the city has ever seen. They resort to blatant lies whenever questioned about the financial mess that they have put the MCDs into due to years of mismanagement.

Delhi government had to step in and shift the patients to other hospitals because there was no other option left at Hindi Rao. This situation has arisen because BJP is running away from its responsibilities.

These employees do not have money for their livelihood and their children’s education. Despite knowing everything, the BJP-ruled MCD has been silent and has not taken any responsibility.

Mayor Jai Prakash is saying the AAP government has deliberately stopped funds worth more than Rs 900 crore?

Delhi government has not stopped any funds of the MCD. On the other hand, the MCDs are liable to pay the government their dues with respect to Delhi Jal Board. This is not the first protest over the non-payment of salaries. 

BJP is unable to run the municipals corporations efficiently. If they can’t run the hospitals and pay salaries to their staff, they should hand over the hospitals to the government. I do not think they are short on funds. They impose heavy taxes on people and collect hefty money but nobody knows where all that money goes.

You have said that MCDs have not been able to find a solution to garbage problems in the city but BJP says that they have reduced the height of garbage mounds? 

Since 2002, BJP has been saying they will find a solution to the garbage issue but has been unable to do so. Because of the BJP rule in the MCDs for the last many years, Delhi is one of the dirtiest cities in the country. 

Your party has also attacked the MCD for opposing the proposal of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of doing away with on health trade license for restaurants. BJP says it is necessary to ensure safety. How do you respond to that charge?

It was a central government agency, FSSAI, that wrote a letter to all the MCDs saying there was no need to issue separate certificates by the local bodies, as they (FSSAI) check the standards of food and safety in all restaurants and hotels.

The separate license system is not helping anyone but is a way of corruption. There is no work in Delhi, related to MCDs, that can be without giving a bribe. I challenge someone to complete any civic work in which any MCD is involved without giving a bribe. If I am proved wrong, I will leave politics.
 
What will be your agenda for MCD elections in 2022?

In the last 14 years, if there is any problem faced by Delhi people then it was because of the MCDs. The municipal elections will be fought on BJP’s ‘Kushasan’ (misrule) for so many years in Delhi.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD polls MCD elections AAP BJP
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp