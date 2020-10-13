Situation not favourable, not going to hold Ramlila this year: Committees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various committees organising huge Ramlila celebrations across Delhi, including at Red Fort grounds, have decided to “not hold the event” this year as the situation is not feasible and there are “too many restrictions” in the fresh guidelines issued for holding events, an official of their umbrella body said on Monday.

Representatives of various Ramlila committees also said the situation due to Covid-19 anyway means, holding large-scale gatherings will not be a very suitable decision keeping public safety in mind.

“We begin our preparations at least two months in advance. Dusshera is on October 25 and DDMA authorities issued fresh guidelines yesterday. Earlier, they couldn’t do due to a rising number of cases. But, it is not possible to make arrangements at the last moment, so we have decided to not hold it this year,” said Arjun Kumar of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, which has been organising the event at the Red Fort front lawns.

Kumar, also the general secretary of Delhi Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, which is an umbrella body of various Ramlila organising committees in Delhi, said, “We had a talk with representatives of other committees, and we have decided not to hold the event this year.”

He claimed that there are about 800 big and small organising committees in Delhi and even the “smaller ones have decided against it.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued a fresh set of guidelines, including strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, for holding congregations and large events ahead of Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations.

It may be noted that the restriction on gatherings and large congregations imposed by DDMA order on September 30, stands withdrawn to the extent of allowing gatherings and congregations for celebration of upcoming festivals till October 31 only, said the order.

With PTI inputs