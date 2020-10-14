3 arrested for duping buyers on website

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men, who allegedly exploited a loophole on an e-commerce firm’s website to make online shoppers pay them instead of the company for their purchases, have been arrested for cyber fraud, police said.

The accused provided shoppers links to purchase branded mobile phones at heavily discounted prices from Amazon, a senior official said. “They exploited a loophole in the Amazon website that allowed them to take a screenshot of booked products which they sent to gullible buyers, saying their product has been booked at a discounted rate.

They then asked the customers to make the payment to them but the customer would never get their products,” Additional Dy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. “The accused are young men, one or two of them are college dropouts. They have been staying in Noida in a rented flat in Sector 137 and operated from there,” Aggarwal added.

The racket was busted after a man approached the Phase 2 police station, claiming he had been duped by some people who tricked him into paying `3 lakh, according to the officer.