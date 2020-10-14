STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

3 arrested for duping buyers on website

The accused provided shoppers links to purchase branded mobile phones at heavily discounted prices from Amazon, a senior official said.

Published: 14th October 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three men, who allegedly exploited a loophole on an e-commerce firm’s website to make online shoppers pay them instead of the company for their purchases, have been arrested for cyber fraud, police said. 

The accused provided shoppers links to purchase branded mobile phones at heavily discounted prices from Amazon, a senior official said. “They exploited a loophole in the Amazon website that allowed them to take a screenshot of booked products which they sent to gullible buyers, saying their product has been booked at a discounted rate.

They then asked the customers to make the payment to them but the customer would never get their products,” Additional Dy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. “The accused are young men, one or two of them are college dropouts. They have been staying in Noida in a rented flat in Sector 137 and operated from there,” Aggarwal added.    

The racket was busted after a man approached the Phase 2 police station, claiming he had been duped by some people who tricked him into paying `3 lakh, according to the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp