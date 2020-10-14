STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States should stop work together to find stubble burning solution: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The aim is to test the solution and its effectiveness on farmers and then pressurise the Centre to push the technique for Haryana and Punjab to adopt.

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the air quality in the national capital on Tuesday deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick started the process of spraying of stubble decomposing solution in villages of Delhi. 

Calling it as the best solution to stubble burning, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has put its weight behind this eco-friendly capsule developed by Pusa Agricultural institute which will be used in fields to decompose farm residue. 

The CM said state governments should stop blaming each other and work together to find a solution to the issue of stubble burning. "The solution has been developed under the guidance of Pusa Institute and the arrangements for spraying of the solution have been made by Delhi government. The farmers will not have to bear the cost of using this technology,” said Kejriwal during his visit to Hiranki village in Narela district.

Experts say that the solution can turn the stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days and, therefore, can prevent stubble burning. "When the process was in its initial phase, I made attempts to contact the Centre and if they wanted, they could have worked with us to address the issue," he said.

Government plans to spray approximately 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi. It has distributed forms for the farmers who would like to avail the facility. The aim is to test the solution and its effectiveness on farmers and then pressurise the Centre to push the technique for  Haryana and Punjab to adopt. 

Later during the day, Rai conducted an inspection visit of the Bhalswa dumping site. “All the departments should remain vigilant in dealing with the growing pollution crisis within Delhi, but it is the negligence of the MCD that is responsible for the flouting of norms on the sites. The North MCD has been levied a fine of `20 lakh for negligence of duty,” said environment minister. 

