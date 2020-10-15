Central Pollution Control Board teams to check on pollution hotspots in and around Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With air quality in Delhi and National Capital region deteriorating, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed to make extensive field visits starting October 15 till end of February next year.

The teams will visit Delhi and NCR towns — Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan — specifically focusing on the hotspot areas.

On-spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as construction activities without proper measures, dumping of garbage and construction waste alongside roads and on open plots, unpaved roads and open burning of garbage/industrial waste will be done using SAMEER App. Feedback on polluting activities will be shared with agencies concerned through an automated system for quick action.

Details will also be shared with respective state governments. "This will help in taking timely actions and monitoring at appropriate levels by the concerned agencies," said the pollution control board. A Central Control Room at CPCB headquarters has been made functional for keeping track of pollution levels on hourly basis and for overall coordination with state agencies.

In addition, district wise nodal officers have been appointed for better management and coordination with the CPCB teams. The poor air quality in winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and the entire NCR. A very high resolution city scale model ENFUSER (ENvironmental information FUsion SERvice) for Delhi also has been operationalised to identify the air pollution hotspots and pollution upto street level.