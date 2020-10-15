STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Central Pollution Control Board teams to check on pollution hotspots in and around Delhi

On-spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as construction activities, garbage dumping and burning of garbage/industrial waste will be done using SAMEER App.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Rajpath amid smog in New Delhi on Wednesday

A view of Rajpath amid smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With air quality in Delhi and National Capital region deteriorating, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed to make extensive field visits starting October 15 till end of February next year.

The teams will visit Delhi and NCR towns — Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan — specifically focusing on the hotspot areas.

On-spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as construction activities without proper measures, dumping of garbage and construction waste alongside roads and on open plots, unpaved roads and open burning of garbage/industrial waste will be done using SAMEER App. Feedback on polluting activities will be shared with agencies concerned through an automated system for quick action.

Details will also be shared with respective state governments. "This will help in taking timely actions and monitoring at appropriate levels by the concerned agencies," said the pollution control board. A Central Control Room at CPCB headquarters has been made functional for keeping track of pollution levels on hourly basis and for overall coordination with state agencies.

In addition, district wise nodal officers have been appointed for better management and coordination with the CPCB teams. The poor air quality in winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and the entire NCR. A very high resolution city scale model ENFUSER (ENvironmental information FUsion SERvice) for Delhi also has been operationalised to identify the air pollution hotspots and pollution upto street level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution NCR pollution Sameer app Central Pollution Control Board ENFUSER
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp