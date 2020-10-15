COVID-19: Delhi Police to keep tab on social distancing in markets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police this year is not only focused on security in the city’s high-footfall markets ahead of the festive season but also on ensuring the public follows COVID-19 norms, officials said on Wednesday. Khan Market, Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar market and Sarojini Nagar are among the markets in the city that draw high footfall.

DCP (South-East) RP Meena said meetings were held with market welfare associations, and an awareness campaign related to COVID-19 was being run. "This time, besides anti-terror announcements, a new audio clip related to the COVID-19 will be played through loudspeakers. In the audio, the general public will be advised to maintain social distancing while shopping and wear masks properly. We had a meeting with market welfare association of Lajpat Nagar market. They have deployed their volunteers, who are ensuring the coronavirus norms are followed. We are also running an awareness campaign for the COVID-19 related norms," Meena said.

"We have been taking steps such as making announcements for wearing masks and follow social distancing. These are being done through police vehicles and public address systems that are in place at crowded places such as markets," Delhi Police spokesperson Eish Singhal said.