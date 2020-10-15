STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi PWD department revises licence fee of government residences

The licence fee of the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow, where the chief minister lives, has been increased from Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,580 per month, the order stated.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Satyendar Jain

Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Delhi government has increased licence fee of state-owned residential accommodations, including official bungalows of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers, by up to 18 per cent.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which constructs and maintains the city government’s buildings and residential accommodations, issued an order stating the revised rates of licence fee would be effective from July 1 this year.

The licence fee of the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow, where the chief minister lives, has been increased from Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,580 per month, the order stated.

The licence fees of bungalows of other ministers, including Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have also been increased. The PWD charges licence fees for government accommodation. The new rates would be applicable on all residential (general pool) accommodations.

New rates for hostels

According to Public Works Department, the rates of hostel accommodation and servant quarters have also
been revised

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government residence Delhi license fee
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp