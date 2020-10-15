Delhi PWD department revises licence fee of government residences

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Delhi government has increased licence fee of state-owned residential accommodations, including official bungalows of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers, by up to 18 per cent.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which constructs and maintains the city government’s buildings and residential accommodations, issued an order stating the revised rates of licence fee would be effective from July 1 this year.

The licence fee of the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow, where the chief minister lives, has been increased from Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,580 per month, the order stated.

The licence fees of bungalows of other ministers, including Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have also been increased. The PWD charges licence fees for government accommodation. The new rates would be applicable on all residential (general pool) accommodations.

New rates for hostels

According to Public Works Department, the rates of hostel accommodation and servant quarters have also

been revised