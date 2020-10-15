STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University admissions: 30 per cent admissions filled in first cut-off

According to Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna, 600 admissions were approved, out of which 130 paid their fees.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:51 AM

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the cut offs touching 100 per cent in some courses, the Delhi University has seen nearly 30 per cent of seats filled in the undergraduate (UG) courses under the first cut off for admissions.

In many colleges, there will be no second list for in the Unreserved (UR) category in popular courses such as BA Political Science, English, History, Economics and B.Com Honours. Some colleges have also observed over-admissions in a few courses.

According to data shared by the University, a total number of 59,730 students applied for admissions under the first cut off. 22,186 admissions have been approved and 11,248 have already paid the fees.

There about 70,000 seats in UG courses. The number of admissions will grow as more students pay their fees and scrutiny of verified documents is completed. The last date for payment of fees for the first cut off admissions is October 16. The second cut off will be issued on October 19.

Many colleges such as Miranda, Hindu, Ramjas, Rajdhani and off-campus colleges like Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Arya Bhatta, etc have already filled 40-50 per cent seats. Hindu College, which issued the second- highest cut offs at 99.33 for B.Sc (H) Physics and 99.25 for BA (H) Economics, has approved more than 400 admissions against the 956 seats for UG courses.

"Nearly 50 per cent seats have been filled. Most admissions were in Political Science, English, Economics, Physics and Chemistry.The process was also delayed due to the technical glitches," said Anju Srivastava, principal, Hindu College.

Miranda College, which has over 1,000 seats for UG courses, has approved 700 admissions and 300 have paid the fees. "There will no second cut off for UR category in Political Science and Geography," Principal Bijaylaxmi Nanda said.

According to Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna, 600 admissions were approved, out of which 130 paid their fees. The college has 1,700 seats in UG courses. SRCC approved 246 admissions in Bcom Honors and BA Economics, out of which 62 have paid the fees. Hansraj, another college in the North Campus, saw 540 admissions. In Rajdhani College, seat in BA (H) History and BSc (H) Maths under the UR category are full. "Although cut off were high, the 35 percent seats have been filled," Principal Rajesh Giri said.

