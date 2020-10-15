STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t be selfish, AAP urges public over farmers’ plight

AAM Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday urged people to be more understanding of the problems faced by the farmer of the country.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   AAM Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday urged people to be more understanding of the problems faced by the farmer of the country. While talking about farmers’ concern over the recently enacted farm laws, Bhardwaj said that people have become more ‘selfish’ in the last six years. If one section of society is facing trouble, others seem not to care anymore, he explained. “Earlier, whenever one section used to get affected by something, other sections used to come forward.

When the Nirbhaya incident happened, people from all sections came out to protest. But now this tradition is mostly lost. We have become selfish. If one section of society is in problem, we do not care these days. Maybe, the plight of our farmers is not reaching students, doctors, lawyers, or chartered accountants,” said Bhardwaj. “The BJP-led central government has ruined every section of our society.

Every section has come out to protest against this government. I want to reach out to all sections and tell them that it’s time we all should understand the problems with the three farm laws,” added the AAP MLA from Greater Kailash area. “BJP celebrates whenever they harass any section by any new policy. They celebrate it to pretend that it is a great decision,” he added. Several farmers have taken to roads to protest against the farm bills, especially in Punjab and Haryana.

AAP has vehemently opposed the passing of three farm bills and has been raising the issue from day one. The Punjab unit of the party has blamed both the Centre and state government for this. AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and other MPs had staged an overnight protest in the parliament premises after being suspended for creating ruckus during the passing of the bills in the upper House of the parliament.

