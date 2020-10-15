STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hope cinema halls will strictly follow government's COVID guidelines: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

At a meeting with the representatives of cinema hall associations, Kejriwal said the people and the associations would have to work together to revive the economy of Delhi.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the eve of the opening of cinema halls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped on Wednesday that they would adhere to the coronavirus safety guidelines, and follow protocols of social distancing and sanitisation. At a meeting with the representatives of cinema hall associations, Kejriwal said the people and the associations would have to work together to revive the economy of Delhi.

"I hope that the cinema halls will strictly adhere to the guidelines and SOPs of the central, as well as the state government... It’s extremely necessary to follow the social distancing and sanitisation protocols in the cinema halls," he said.

The CM said the last seven months were very tough for Delhi, which has fought a "very tough" and a "strong battle" against the pandemic. "The most important thing is getting Delhi's economy, which was dismantled due to the lockdown, back on track. We cannot stay in lockdown forever, we have to open the economy of Delhi," he said. 

The meeting was attended by representatives from theatre companies like PVR, Inox and others, who assured the chief minister of full adherence to all the guidelines. As per the guidelines, cinemagoers will have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile. There is a complete ban on eating and drinking while watching the film.

Audience will have to be seated according to alternative seating arrangements and there will be a cross mark on the seat that cannot be occupied. The entire system of purchasing tickets will be also be done online and the air conditioning will be adjusted as per laid down guidelines. Entry and exit gates, seats, and lobbies will be sanitised from time to time and the cinema halls will be cleaned after every show, it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi cinema halls COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi theatres opening Arvind Kejriwal Delhi unlock
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp