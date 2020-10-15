Kashmiri woman accuses landlady of calling her 'terrorist', assault, Delhi police registers case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman from Kashmir staying at a rented apartment in East of Kailash, a posh residential colony in southeast Delhi, accused the property owner of assaulting and labelling her a “terrorist”.

The complainant, a native of Srinagar, also claimed that the landlady broke into the house and removed her furniture and stole clothes and Rs 20,000 cash in her absence.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday. “So my landlady enters my house along with a man, that i have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends ‘TERRORISTS’ just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture (sic),” she tweeted. In a series of tweets, she also claimed that the landlady framed her for stealing the furniture. “She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us.”

The Delhi Police said that the landlady made a PCR call at Amar Colony police station regarding theft in the house.

So my landlady enters my house along with a man , that i have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends ‘TERRORISTS’ just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture. — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

The fourth floor of the house was rented to the two sisters from Srinagar, the police said. Both the parties have filed a complaint against each other with the police.

“Following the written complaint filed by the tenant, an FIR has been registered for house trespass, theft, voluntarily causing hurt among others under IPC at Amar Colony police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, RP Meena.

“The case is under investigation,” the DCP said. The Delhi Commission for Women, meanwhile, has issued a notice to the police seeking an action taken report, copy of the case and whether any arrests have been made in the case.

Simmering tension?

Both the parties were said to be involved in a dispute earlier over the payment of rent and payment of electricity bills, police said.