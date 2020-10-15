No agency will be spared if found violating pollution norms: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a resolute stand to curb air pollution in the city, Minister of Environment, Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that no one will be spared if found violating dust pollution norms at construction sites in the national capital.

The minister, who was visiting construction sites in Chandni Chowk area, said that it does not matter whether a site is under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government's Public Works Department, the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi or private entities, violators will be slapped a hefty fine by the government department concerned.

"If anyone, is causing pollution, whether it is PWD, MCD, or a private entity, the work should be stopped. All agencies need to work together to prevent pollution. So it does not matter which agency is penalised," said Rai.

Rai got several complaints about serious violations of dust pollution norms at a Chandni Chowk redevelopment site but upon a surprise visit, it was found that all the guidelines were being adhered to, informed the minister while talking about the specific site.

According to the environment department, four water tankers were found on the spot to prevent dust pollution. Officials also said that some in the vicinity dump debris on the road at night. Rai directed the Public Works Department to clean the debris in collaboration with the MCD.

Over the past few days, the Aam Aadmi Party government has been conducting a special drive to control dust pollution in the city which is caused due to multiple reasons, with dust from construction and demolition sites being one of them.

The government has taken a strict stand on violation of guidelines prescribed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for construction work during the winter season when Delhi’s air becomes toxic.

Six mega construction sites and 11 concrete mix plants were directed to stop work and not resume until all the government guidelines were being adhered to.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar took a dig at the AAP saying that it is not ready to tackle the pollution situation on top of COVID. "People in Delhi are confronting a dangerous situation as Covid and the toxic air will make a lethal combination. Arvind Kejriwal government is least prepared to tackle such a situation," he said.