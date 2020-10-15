Over 70 detained for protesting new farm laws near Krishi Bhavan in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Over 70 people who had gathered at the Krishi Bhawan in central Delhi to protest the three recently enacted central farm laws were detained by the Delhi Police, officials said.
Police said 77 people were detained before they could start their protest at 12 pm.
Further action will be taken, they added.
Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal workers protest over the farmers' issues and Minimum Support Price (MSP) outside Krishi Bhawan. A protester says, "Govt said farmers will get higher prices for produce under the new farm laws but the reality is that farmers are not even getting MSP." pic.twitter.com/dbdB42FzXb— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020