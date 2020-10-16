STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the government had reservations about appointment of the Justice Lokur committee for monitoring stubble burning.

Published: 16th October 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panel's formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue.

The apex court has appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the government had reservations about appointment of the Justice Lokur committee for monitoring stubble burning.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Centre did not favour formation of the panel because it wanted to "downplay" stubble burning as the main cause of pollution in north India as it does not suit the BJP's narrative.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision in the matter.

The formation of the panel proves four things.

It proves that stubble burning is the main cause of pollution in Delhi," Bhardwaj said.

"Secondly, it also proves that the Centre and state governments of Punjab, Haryana and UP have no interest in solving the problem of pollution and that is the reason that the SC had to intervene and form the committee to look into the pollution," he said.

"Thirdly, the SC-appointed EPCA also failed to address the issue of stubble burning in the last five years.

Fourthly, the opposition by the SG (Mehta) shows that the Centre, for its politics, wanted the pollution to continue so that they can continue to blame Delhi government for it," he added.

The apex court directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur panel to enable it in physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

It said the panel shall submit its report on stubble burning fortnightly to the apex court.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokur panel stubble burning Delhi-NCR pollution AAP government
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp