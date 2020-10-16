STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctors to protest today at Jantar Mantar over pending salary

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao have been protesting over their pending salaries since last week and have gone on an indefinite strike, seeking the release of salaries due for the past few months.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital hold placards during a protest over unpaid salaries.

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital hold placards during a protest over unpaid salaries. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the crisis over pending salaries of doctors of North MCD-run hospitals deepens, the staffers have now decided to hold a joint protest at Jantar Mantar, today. Healthcare professionals at the protest are expected to be from the Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao have been protesting over their pending salaries since last week and have gone on an indefinite strike, seeking the release of salaries due for the past few months. Since October 14, resident doctors of the Kasturba Hospital too have gone on a week-long strike over pending salaries.

“The RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital stands in solidarity with the RDA of Kasturba Hospital and RDA of Rajen Babu TB Hospital in the ongoing agitation on the grounds of non-payment of salaries for almost four months. We cumulatively would like to state that there hasn’t been any resolution to our issues,” the statement by RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital read.

“We all North MCD residents would like to join hands on a common platform to demonstrate our agitation validating our affliction with the administration due to strict non-compliance. Considering the situation, we would have to resort to holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on October 16,” it said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash in a tweet late Wednesday night had claimed, “Today, salaries released of all doctors, nurses, paramedics and group C and D staff and for the rest, it will be released soon.” Prakash, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed that doctors and nurses of Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital had withdrawn their strike. The hospital RDA’s president Abhimanyu Sardana, however, had said, “protest will continue.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors Strike Jantar Mantar COVID 19 Hindu Rao Hospital
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp