Ease registration of construction workers: Manish Sisodia after taking charge of labour department

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after taking charge of the labour department, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday convened a meeting of the officials and directed them to increase registration of construction workers.

“Construction workers are the city builders of our nation and it is our responsibility to serve them. In Delhi, not a single worker should be left unregistered,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia asked officials to remove bottlenecks in the registration process. Earlier, the AAP government had launched ‘Nirman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan’ for construction workers on August 23 to drive registrations for the construction workers in Delhi.

These registration camps, in all 70 assembly constituencies, were marred by numerous glitches in the online registration system and resulted in a very small number of workers being registered.

The Delhi government provides various schemes and benefits under the Building and Other Constructions Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act.

To become a beneficiary of these schemes, a construction worker has to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Currently, 52,000 live members exist in the system and 66,000 are registered but pending for verification.

​The government will run a campaign to ensure the 10 lakh construction workers are registered in the coming months.