STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pollution woes: Gopal Rai urges EPCA, CPCB to shut 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister also said that the central government should realise that the pollution problem is not related to boundaries and CPCB should not show any partiality.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Ra

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Ra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said he will write to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and EPCA requesting them to close down 11 thermal power plants, causing air pollution in the national capital, within a week.

Rai also said that the central government should realise that the pollution problem is not related to boundaries and CPCB should not show any partiality. 

“If generators will operate in Gurgaon, Faridabad and other districts of Haryana, then Delhi will face direct consequences,” he said.

Rai said if air quality turns very severe in Delhi along with coronavirus pandemic, it will be a “catastrophic” situation.  

“We are doing everything we can to stop pollution within the city, but we can’t do anything to stop what’s happening around it. We request assistance from the central government and neighbouring states in successfully resisting the catastrophic consequences this can have given the current pandemic situation,” he added.

Rai added that a high-level meeting has been called involving DPCC, transport, traffic, environment and revenue department to propose a detailed and strategic plan for the implementation of this “Red light on, Gaadi off” campaign, which the government hopes will turn into a mass movement. 

Earlier, power minister Satyendar Jain had written to the Centre to take strict action for pollution-causing thermal power plants in the NCR region which are causing serious damage to Delhi’s air quality.

Rai issued directions for imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Delhi government’s Public Works Department for violating dust control guidelines during the construction of a drain near Burari police station. The minister directed the PWD to take steps to prevent dust from blowing out, such as installing wind barriers, covering mounds of dust with nets and water sprinkling. 

The AAP government has launched an anti-dust pollution campaign under which a total of penalty worth more than Rs 1 crore have been imposed on various agencies engaged in construction and demolition activities. The fines were slapped as a result of serious environmental violations found during inspections 
at these sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp