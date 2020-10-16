Pollution woes: Gopal Rai urges EPCA, CPCB to shut 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said he will write to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and EPCA requesting them to close down 11 thermal power plants, causing air pollution in the national capital, within a week.

Rai also said that the central government should realise that the pollution problem is not related to boundaries and CPCB should not show any partiality.

“If generators will operate in Gurgaon, Faridabad and other districts of Haryana, then Delhi will face direct consequences,” he said.

Rai said if air quality turns very severe in Delhi along with coronavirus pandemic, it will be a “catastrophic” situation.

“We are doing everything we can to stop pollution within the city, but we can’t do anything to stop what’s happening around it. We request assistance from the central government and neighbouring states in successfully resisting the catastrophic consequences this can have given the current pandemic situation,” he added.

Rai added that a high-level meeting has been called involving DPCC, transport, traffic, environment and revenue department to propose a detailed and strategic plan for the implementation of this “Red light on, Gaadi off” campaign, which the government hopes will turn into a mass movement.

Earlier, power minister Satyendar Jain had written to the Centre to take strict action for pollution-causing thermal power plants in the NCR region which are causing serious damage to Delhi’s air quality.

Rai issued directions for imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Delhi government’s Public Works Department for violating dust control guidelines during the construction of a drain near Burari police station. The minister directed the PWD to take steps to prevent dust from blowing out, such as installing wind barriers, covering mounds of dust with nets and water sprinkling.

The AAP government has launched an anti-dust pollution campaign under which a total of penalty worth more than Rs 1 crore have been imposed on various agencies engaged in construction and demolition activities. The fines were slapped as a result of serious environmental violations found during inspections

at these sites.