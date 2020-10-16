Told not to play cricket, 19-year-old gets arrested for hitting man with a bat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring another person by hitting him in the head with a bat following a quarrel over playing cricket in a lane in southeast Delhi's Abu Fazal area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bilal, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave-I, they said.

On Thursday, police got information that a person named Arslam was admitted in Alsifa Hospital at Abul Fazal Enclave-1 after getting injured during a quarrel, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and found out that the victim, while loading packaged drinking water bottles on his cart, had asked three others -- Bilal, Sameer and Naushad -- not to play cricket in the lane, but instead of stopping, they started abusing and fighting with him, the officer said.

The accused hit the victim with a cricket bat and stick due to which he sustained head injuries, police said.

"After registering the case, police apprehended Bilal from his home in Abul Fazal Enclave.

The cricket bat was also recovered from his home," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

During interrogation, Bilal told police that he and his friends were playing cricket in the lane when Arslam asked them to stop but they continued.

However, while playing, their cricket bat slipped and fell near Arslam.

When Bilal approached to take the bat, Arslam started to quarrel with him, following which Bilal hit him with the bat, police added.