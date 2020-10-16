With online booking and COVID-19 SOPs in place theatres reopen, but people turnout low

By Express News Service

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes were expected to reopen on October 15 with a limited seating capactiy, complying with the SOPs issued by the central government.

​But very few opened like PVR at DLF Promenade that only organised a special screening of Tanhaji for Covid-19 warriors.

A number of movie halls are expected to reopen today. Out of the four PVRs at Connaught Place – PVR Regal, PVR Rivoli, PVR Odeon, and PVR Plaza – only PVR Plaza will resume operations today, and screen movies that released right before the lockdown.

Carnival Cinemas, and Delite Cinemas and Delite Diamond will also open today.

“We are expecting first day occupancy of around 10-20 per cent, and have reduced tickets rates by almost 50 per cent to attract audience; the lowest rate is Rs 65 and highest is Rs 120. We have two screens in one complex that will screen House Full 4 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan and Street Dancer,” informs Raj Kumar Mehrotra, CEO, Delite Cinemas.”

Children below six and citizens above 65 years will be barred entry.

“Also, tickets are being issued only through online booking,” says the spokesperson from Miraj Cinema, Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar. INOX started operations at INOX Janpura, INOX: Crown Interiorz Mall, and INOX: EF3 Mall in Faridabad; INOX Omaxe Connaught Place Mall and INOX: MSX Mall in Noida, and INOX: PVS Mall, Meerut. A spokesperson from INOX said: “As yesterday was Day 1, most of the properties were operational only from the second half. Across all INOX cinemas, we are screening Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Thappad, Tanhaji, Dream Girl, and Blood Shot. For a couple of weeks, we will only rely on these old movies, along with the English film, My Spy, that will release today.”

​However, single screen cinemas are choosing to stay shut, citing high maintenance costs and power charges. Ravinder Gupta, who owns the Milan Cinema at Moti Nagar, says he has encountered huge losses in the last six months.

“I don’t know how much time it will take us get back on our feet. The halls have been closed for so long, and need a lot of renovation, which require a lot of money. And I don’t think many would be interested in venturing out. We expect the government to come to our aid, do away the fixed monthly charges levied on us and give subsidy on electricity charges.”

Seeking financial help

