Civic bodies working on ground to to curb air pollution, CM doing lip service: Delhi BJP

Published: 17th October 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta along with three MCD Mayors at a press conference

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta along with three MCD Mayors at a press conference. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government for not releasing funds to Bharatiya Janata Party-led three municipal corporations, three mayors on Friday said that the civic bodies have been working to curb air pollution in the national capital despite financial crisis while the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is just doing lip service. 

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said 18 mechanical sweeping machines had been pressed in service to clean 613 kilometres roads while high-pressure jet machines and 130 sprinklers are being used every day to control dust.

"The north corporation has started a mega campaign to curb air pollution in 104 wards of six zones. Resources for the campaign have been made available under the Swachch Bharat Mission of the Central government. Roads are being cleaned during day and night. With the help of 130 sprinklers and high-pressure jet spray power machines are being used to wash trees," he said at a press conference

South Delhi mayor Anamika Mithilesh and East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta also attended the press conference.

Prakash said that 26, 371 saplings and 25, 313 shrub-planted saplings were planted on roadsides and open spaces. "To prevent fire at Bhalswa landfill site, the use of various mediums and installation of anti-smoke guns is in progress. An inspection team has been formed to prevent the burning of garbage in the open. A construction and demolition waste plant with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) is operating. There is also a plan to build 1,000 MT capacity and demolition waste plant at Ranikheda on the PP basis," he said.

The mayors said that the Municipal Corporation has been doing 90 per cent of the work required to prevent air pollution in the city while the Delhi government had refused to release their funds. Mithilesh further informed about the measures being taken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"We are creating vertical gardens under the flyovers and inspection teams are keeping a strict vigil on waste burning. Night patrolling teams have been deployed in all 104 wards. 700 km of road are being cleaned daily through 24 mechanical sweeping machines," she said.

