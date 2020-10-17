STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': Uber, Ola vow to do their bit to reduce vehicular emissions in Delhi

Under the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative, people will be encouraged to switch the engines of their vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals. 

Published: 17th October 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Uber app (L) and Ola cabs

Uber app (L) and Ola cabs (File photo| AP and PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The cab-hailing services Uber and Ola have pledged to support the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative announced by the Delhi government on Thursday. The AAP government has claimed that it is possible to reduce Delhi’s pollution by 15 to 20 per cent through this initiative.

"Together, we can move Delhi towards cleaner air with the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative. We're encouraging the driver community to support this superb initiative by @CMODelhi and @ArvindKejriwal. Let’s switch off, every time the red light is on," tweeted Uber India’s official handle on Friday. 

"Proud to collaborate with @CMODelhi and @ArvindKejriwal on the great initiative 'Red light on, Gaadi Off'. We look forward to make Delhi Pollution free by encouraging our partner community to be committed to this cause," said Ola on Twiter.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution. 

Rai chaired a meeting with the additional chief secretary, senior officials of the departments of environment and transport, Delhi traffic police and divisional commissioner and directed them to expedite preparations for the implementation of the campaign.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday launched the campaign under which people will be encouraged to switch the engines of their vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Cabs Uber Cabs Delhi government Arvind Kejriwal Delhi pollution
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp