'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': Uber, Ola vow to do their bit to reduce vehicular emissions in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cab-hailing services Uber and Ola have pledged to support the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative announced by the Delhi government on Thursday. The AAP government has claimed that it is possible to reduce Delhi’s pollution by 15 to 20 per cent through this initiative.

"Together, we can move Delhi towards cleaner air with the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative. We're encouraging the driver community to support this superb initiative by @CMODelhi and @ArvindKejriwal. Let’s switch off, every time the red light is on," tweeted Uber India’s official handle on Friday.

"Proud to collaborate with @CMODelhi and @ArvindKejriwal on the great initiative 'Red light on, Gaadi Off'. We look forward to make Delhi Pollution free by encouraging our partner community to be committed to this cause," said Ola on Twiter.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution.

Rai chaired a meeting with the additional chief secretary, senior officials of the departments of environment and transport, Delhi traffic police and divisional commissioner and directed them to expedite preparations for the implementation of the campaign.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday launched the campaign under which people will be encouraged to switch the engines of their vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals.