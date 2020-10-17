STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Virtual portfolio

Artistes and authors have  been trying to carve an online identity for themselves in the pandemic, by mainly launching their website.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Artistes and authors have  been trying to carve an online identity for themselves in the pandemic, by mainly launching their website. We spoke to three Delhi-based personalities, who gave us many reasons for their digital intent.

Ravi Rastogi

VISIBILITY MEANS BUSINESS! RAVI RASTOGI
I have been a Choreographer and Fitness Coach for 18 years, and always explored different ways to generate the business for my dance classes or spread awareness about fitness. During my training at Broadway Dance Center, New York, I made a website for my dance classes that required constant upgrading. But the pandemic changed my business dynamics and with no students coming to the studio, I developed my website all over again, and added a platform for my online classes with a payment gateway, meeting the required demands of the new normal.

DOCUMENTING HERITAGE SUNANDA SHARMA
As an Indian classical vocalist / musician, I find a lack of documentation concerning our classical system. I have travelled extensively in India and abroad with my music, and observed that the West is so good at documenting their music, art and heritage. India is the ‘guru’ for so many things, but the creators are so busy ‘creating’, they don’t pay attention to documenting simultaneously. I always wanted to have a website. It’s a good way to archive your work and connect with the world. In this pandemic, I found it useful to utilise my time in recreating my website, as it kept me creatively engaged.

MULTIPLE TALENTS SANGEETA GUPTA
I have had a website since 1999- 2000, and I had updated it several times over the years. In 2015, I reformatted it to Word Press, and did some exhaustive work on it in 2018. In the pandemic, I realised that it had not been renewed since a while, and had completely lost its aura. I redid the site from scratch. My website has detailed information about my creative life as an artist, poet and filmmaker. All links and different profiles with my e-books on art and poetry are here. The pandemic gave me an opportunity to present it in an organised manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp