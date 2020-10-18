Delhi Jal Board looks to treat and tap untreated wastewater, prevent mixture with stormwater

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is aiming to use the untreated wastewater near Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent it mixing with stormwater before being treated by STPs. Jal Board Chairman and Irrigation and Flood Control Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday went for inspection at different STPs including ones at Rohini 25 MGD, Rithala 60 MGD, Coronation 30 MGD, Timarpur Lake site and Bhalaswa Lake.

According to officials, the minister has directed them that untreated wastewater near STPs should be tapped and treated in STPs to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of the infrastructure. Along with that no wastewater should reach stormwater drain without treatment and should be diverted to SPSs or STPs, the minister guided.

The official also noted that Jain has instructed to use treated water in forests and green areas of STPs and lift extra water from drains to ensure total utilisation of STPs. "All E&M pieces of equipment and Biogas plants should be rectified on priority and 80 Acres of vacant land at Rohini STP, 60 Acres of Forest at Rithala STP, 250 Acres of Forest near Coronation STP should be used for improving groundwater levels by using treated water from above STPs," the official stated.

The Jal Board will now also connect all households without sewer connection into the network. This will immediately divert open sewage to STPs and thereby directly impact Yamuna cleaning efforts. Recently, the Jal Board came up with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a three-pronged strategy to speed up work on the rejuvenation of water bodies.