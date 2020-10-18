STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board looks to treat and tap untreated wastewater, prevent mixture with stormwater

The Delhi Jal Board is aiming to use the untreated wastewater near Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent it mixing with stormwater before being treated by STPs.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is aiming to use the untreated wastewater near Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent it mixing with stormwater before being treated by STPs. Jal Board Chairman and Irrigation and Flood Control Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday went for inspection at different STPs including ones at Rohini 25 MGD, Rithala 60 MGD, Coronation 30 MGD, Timarpur Lake site and Bhalaswa Lake. 

According to officials, the minister has directed them that untreated wastewater near STPs should be tapped and treated in STPs to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of the infrastructure. Along with that no wastewater should reach stormwater drain without treatment and should be diverted to SPSs or STPs, the minister guided.

The official also noted that Jain has instructed to use treated water in forests and green areas of STPs and lift extra water from drains to ensure total utilisation of STPs. "All E&M pieces of equipment and Biogas plants should be rectified on priority and 80 Acres of vacant land at Rohini STP, 60 Acres of Forest at Rithala STP, 250 Acres of Forest near Coronation STP should be used for improving groundwater levels by using treated water from above STPs," the official stated.

The Jal Board will now also connect all households without sewer connection into the network. This will immediately divert open sewage to STPs and thereby directly impact Yamuna cleaning efforts. Recently, the Jal Board came up with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a three-pronged strategy to speed up work on the rejuvenation of water bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Delhi sewage treatment Satyendar Jain Delhi water treatment Bhalaswa Lake Timarpur Lake
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp