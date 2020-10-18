Sex workers in Delhi's GB Road to press refresh, with a little help from police

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to help and motivate GB Road sex workers who have decided to leave the profession, the Delhi Police in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority will provide training in diya-making and other decorating skills.

The Kamala Market Police station will set up a workspace and exhibition space to sell the diyas during the ongoing festival season. DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said around 200 sex workers have decided to leave the profession and GB Road and start a new life.

Situated near Ajmeri Gate, GB Road is the largest red light area in Delhi that accommodates more than 30 brothels and over 2,000 sex workers. "At least 200 women caught in the flesh business have decided to leave the profession and start a new life with respect and dignity. On their approach, the Kamala Market Police along with the DSLSA has set up a workspace. In this work place, the DSLSA will help give them respect in the society while the police will help them live a life on an equal footing with others," Bhatia said.

The Kamala Market police are teaching the women to decorate diyas with colours and glitters. It will also buy the diyas made by them. "This will increase their self-confidence and make them self-dependent," an official said.

On the issue of sexual exploitation of women and minor girls, DCP Bhatia said that anyone trying to force the women into sex work will not be spared. He also announced a prize money and reward for people informing the police about any kind of harassment, assault or physical violence against women or children.

The identity of the witness will be kept anonymous. "Those who are forced into this business have the right to begin life afresh. The Delhi State Legal Services Authority will provide legal aid to these women to live a respectful life in the society. We have also set up a three-day camp to help and rescue such women," said Gautam Manan, secretary of the DSLSA.