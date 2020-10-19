STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: JNU teachers allege new academic calendar being imposed by diktat, refuse to accept

It claimed that the calendar proposed by the JNU registrar has parts which have "retrospective effect" and would adversely impact both students and teachers.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday alleged that the new academic calendar sent for approval to the university's academic council is being "imposed by diktat".

It claimed that the calendar proposed by the JNU registrar has parts which have "retrospective effect" and would adversely impact both students and teachers.

"The JNUTA rejects the calendar that has no consideration for the academics and the process by which it is being sought to be pushed through.

The registrar of JNU had written to the members of the Academic Council informing them that an agenda to consider the academic calendar 2020-21 for the continuing and new students is enclosed and they should convey their approval by mail by October 20," JNUTA president DK Lobiyal said in a statement.

It said that a request for consideration could lead to disagreement with the proposed calendar or alternative opinions on it.

"However, the possibilities have been ruled out not only in the language of the letter but also the process through which such 'approval' is being sought.

It has been reduced to mere formality where statutory bodies are expected to merely rubber stamp for something which has already decided by the university," the statement added.

The teachers' association noted how according to the proposed calendar, classes for continuing students were to "commence" from the second week of September 2020 and the last date for adding and dropping of courses was October 4.

"What happens to the duration of the monsoon semester in different centres if this starting date was not actually the one in practice everywhere.

Neither did the administration ascertain how many continuing students had not managed to take their examinations and would need to take them when the University reopened," the JNUTA claimed.

Talking about the sequencing of the monsoon and winter semesters of 2020-21 in the proposed calendar, the association said that if implemented, it would mean that many teachers would be teaching continuously without any break or vacation up to the end of the academic year 2021-22 and neither would any of the batches of students get any significant break between semesters.

"This is because the lack of concurrence of the semesters for the continuing and fresh students has been increased beyond what has become inevitable.

So, for continuing students, the two semesters are compressed into the nine-month period from September to May, which comes on the back of a conclusion of the winter semester for most students in September," it said.

"On the other hand, for the new students being admitted in 2020-21, classes are to begin only in December and the two semesters have to be concluded by July 2021 -- a period of just 8 months," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU JNUTA
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sankaramani

    Correction of leftist minded teachers and students in January is quite impossible. Jenbu can better be closed.
    23 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp