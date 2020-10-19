STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt to deploy 2,500 environment marshals to spread awareness about anti-pollution campaign

These marshals will be deployed at 100 traffic signals across Delhi's 11 districts.

Published: 19th October 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals across the city to generate awareness about its recently launched anti-pollution campaign, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off', Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

These marshals will be deployed at 100 traffic signals across Delhi's 11 districts, he said.

Addressing reporters, Rai said the shortlisted traffic signals are those where the red light is two-minute long.

ALSO READ | Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload

"From October 21 to November 15, a ground-level awareness drive on 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will be launched at 100 traffic signals.

We are in the process of appointing 2,500 environment marshals who will spread awareness about the campaign at these signals.

It is an awareness drive, not an enforcement drive," he said.

"The marshals will adopt the principle of 'Gandhigiri'. They will give red roses to those not switching off the ignition at red lights.

They will be made aware as to why it is important for them to do it and how they can fight pollution through the move," he added.

The minister also urged all MPs, MLAs and political party leaders to participate in the campaign and spread awareness about it.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 15.

Experts say on an average a vehicle stops at a red light for 15-20 minutes in a day, consuming 200 ml of fuel.

This creates so much pollution.

If 10 lakh vehicles switch off ignition at red lights, 1.5 tons of PM10 and 0.4 tons of PM2.5 will be prevented every year, he had said.

