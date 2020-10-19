Saraswati Vihar SDM begins crackdown on polluting units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With air pollution rising in the national capital, the district administration has started strict vigil in their respective jurisdiction. The Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saraswati Vihar has also been imposing penalties on violators of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to curb pollution.

As part of the enforcement drive, being monitored by District Magistrate Sandeep Mishra, several patrolling Teams have been deployed to check violations concerning biomass burning, Construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping, and dust at construction sites.

Dr Rehan Raza, SDM, Saraswati vihar along his teams inspected several construction sites and industries in Wazirpur Industrial area and Shalimar Bagh. A total of 15 challans amounting to `3 lakh were imposed on the offenders.

Raza said that the drive would continue and strict action would be initiated against violators.

Violations can be reported to complaint number 011-27393305.

‘Delhi suffers due to geographical factors’

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 60-70 pollution-causing power plants would be identified and closed in next two years. The minister said that two power plants in Delhi-NCR have already been shut. He also said that pollution in Delhi is also due to geographical factors. “Due to slow air-flow, problem of pollution is more in Delhi,” he said