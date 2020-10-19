Security, raising awareness on Covid-19 top priorities for Delhi cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This festive season is expected to be different for Delhi Police as they have to ensure security at crowded markets and temples, apart from raising awareness about Covid-19 precautions such as maintaining social-distancing and wearing masks.

The beginning of Navratri has seen additional deployment of police personnel at places where famous temples are situated. Loudspeakers at the markets are being used to make security-related announcements and spread caution people about unidentified objects, apart from also raising awareness about preventive measures against Covid-19 such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The north Delhi police is on a high alert ahead of the upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.Arrangements have been made in major markets like Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, and senior police officials have been supervising the arrangements themselves.