Treated water to be utilised in green areas of Delhi

Directive issued by government due to underutilisation of treated wastewater in past, says minister Satyendar Jain

Water Minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is emphasising on increasing the usage of treated water for activities other than drinking. Water Minister Satyendar Jain, who was on an inspection visit to a few wastewater treatment plants in the city, directed the officials to increase usage of water treated at water treatment plants in the respective forests and green areas.

According to the government, there are 20 Wastewater Treatment Plants and currently, around 500 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of wastewater is being treated, out of which only 90-95 MGD is being used for horticulture purposes.

“Due to the ever-growing population of our city more and more water will be required. While it is essential to use water wisely, it is also necessary to take steps to reduce the load on the available resource and create ways for its substitution in activities where possible,” said the minister. Jain visited three major treatment plants in Rithala, Rohini and Coronation Pillar.

The water treated at these plants will now be used for horticulture purposes in and around 500 acres of forest area present near these STPs. The government plans to do this in a phased manner and this will be the target of the Delhi Jal Board for the remaining wastewater treatment plants. This will also help in improving the groundwater table of Delhi.

The minister has also given the direction of lifting extra water from drains to ensure 100 per cent capacity utilisation of STPs. “In the recent past, the utilisation of this treated water has not been done to its fullest capacity. Our government is committed to cleaning the Yamuna and improving the depleting groundwater levels of Delhi. On the same lines, DJB started using the treated water for activities other than drinking like horticulture purposes,” added Jain.

Water supply in part of city to be affected
Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi for the next four to five days due to the closure of the Upper Ganga canal for annual maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday. The canal supplies around 270 million gallons of raw water a day to the city, of which around 120 MGD goes to Bhagirathi plant and 150 to Sonia Vihar plant for treatment. Water treated by the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants is supplied to east Delhi and south Delhi areas. The flow from the Upper Ganga Canal is reducing due to closure for maintenance.

