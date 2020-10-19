STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virtual run for breast cancer awareness

The virtual-run platform from Gurugram Run2Beat wants to create awareness of early diagnosis of breast cancer

Published: 19th October 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Technology-based cancer care platform, Hospido, launched India’s first virtual run: Run2Beat for breast cancer awareness on Saturday. This 15-day run organised by the Gurugram-based platform, is open for all across borders. The timings range from two minutes, 20 minutes, and two hours.

Karan Chopra

“You can upload a screenshot of your running app on Hospido’s Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram pages using hashtags: #Run2Beat, #Hospido, and #BreastCancerAwareness,” adds Founder, Karan Chopra. Through this run, Hospido wants to create an awareness on early diagnosis of breast cancer. “Till now, 3,000 people have registered on our website,” informs Chopra.

Three participants will win Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 10,000. Two participants with most referred registrations will win Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000. One winner under each category will be announced on the basis of maximum distance covered and will get medals.

All participants will receive t-shirts and ecertificates. Chopra says “Today, breast cancer accounts for 30 per cent of female cancers across India. Breast self examination is an effective way of early cancer diagnosis.

We are very serious about creating awareness on early cancer diagnosis and are happy to play our part. I encourage every individual to take some time and participate in the marathon to create awareness on this much-needed cause.”

