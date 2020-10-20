STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Political will required to curb stubble burning: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over this issue for past few years.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A polluted Delhi morning. (Photo| EPS)

A polluted Delhi morning. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the ‘problem’ of stubble burning can be turned into an ‘opportunity’ within one year if all concerned governments work on war footing to achieve that. He, however, added that there is a lack of political will at the level of the states to address the problem. 

Kejriwal requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold regular meetings with the chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to explore ways to turn crop residue into energy.
Kejriwal said he believed if all the state governments and political parties “work honestly by keeping aside their political differences then we can check air pollution in much less than four years.” 

EDITORIAL| SC’S Justice Lokur gambit on stubble burning

“Earlier, politics was being done on the extent of pollution caused by stubble burning. But even the Supreme Court has now said that in these two months of the year, pollution is caused mainly by stubble burning,” said Kejriwal while talking about the issue of air pollution.

The Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over this issue for past few years. Recently, Kejriwal had accused Javadekar of ‘living in denial’ when it came to stubble burning.

The chief minister said although scientists and engineers have come out with solutions to reduce the incidents of stubble burning, such as the biodecomposer developed by the Pusa Institute in Delhi, there is a lack of political will to adopt these methods.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief added the crop residue can be biodegraded or converted into biogas, coal and even cardboard. The paddy straw can be converted into compressed biogas or cooking coal which some factories are doing in Karnal in Haryana.

“There is a factory at Karnal where stubble is getting converted to compressed biogas. This gas can be used just as CNG. Why can’t we adopt such technology? This factory buys the stubble from the farmers. This way the farmers also get money and their income increases,” said Kejriwal. 

According to the Delhi government, in Punjab, there are around seven such factories that are making coal and coke from the stubble and sell it to the NTPC. These companies cut the stubble directly from the field and pay the farmers on Rs 500 per acre on average.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal stubble burning
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp