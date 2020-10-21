ABVP, NSUI protest over salary payments from student fund

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged separate protests on Tuesday over the Delhi government’s directive to the 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges fully funded by it to pay the outstanding salaries of employees from the Students Society Fund (SSF). According to police, 53 protesters were detained before they could reach the Delhi secretariat and released subsequently.

“While the SSF corpus, which is entirely constituted by the fees charged from the students is meant for funding the various student societies at colleges, the unspent amount is to be utilized only for the purpose of student welfare. As per the UGC guidelines, any deficit spending in colleges under its management is to be financed exclusively by the government of Delhi,” Akshit Dhaiya, DUSU president said.

Dhaiya added, “Students undoubtedly get affected when the teachers remain uncompensated. In the face of continuing government indifference, we will approach the Delhi High Court seeking immediate nullification of this anti-student directive.”

Condemning the government’s decision, NSUI too demanded withdrawal of notification and clear the outstanding salaries of teachers immediately. “The SSF fund is made from students college fees which was not utilised due to Covid pandemic. It is unfair and total injustice on students part if this will be used to pay off the outstanding salaries,” said Lokesh Chugh National Secretary, NSUI.

The ‘Chalo Dilli Sachivalaya’ protest by the groups was stopped by the police from reaching the secretariat building. The agitating students then held a sit-in outside the secretariat.The Kejriwal government directed 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay the outstanding salaries of the staff from the SSF.