STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ABVP, NSUI protest over salary payments from student fund

According to police, 53 protesters were detained before they could reach the Delhi secretariat and released subsequently.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain protesting ABVP activists against AAP government’s decision on outstanding salaries of teachers | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged separate protests on Tuesday over the Delhi government’s directive to the 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges fully funded by it to pay the outstanding salaries of employees from the Students Society Fund (SSF). According to police, 53 protesters were detained before they could reach the Delhi secretariat and released subsequently.

“While the SSF corpus, which is entirely constituted by the fees charged from the students is meant for funding the various student societies at colleges, the unspent amount is to be utilized only for the purpose of student welfare. As per the UGC guidelines, any deficit spending in colleges under its management is to be financed exclusively by the government of Delhi,” Akshit Dhaiya, DUSU president said. 

Dhaiya added, “Students undoubtedly get affected when the teachers remain uncompensated. In the face of continuing government indifference, we will approach the Delhi High Court seeking immediate nullification of this anti-student directive.”

Condemning the government’s decision, NSUI too demanded withdrawal of notification and clear the outstanding salaries of teachers immediately. “The SSF fund is made from students college fees which was not utilised due to Covid pandemic. It is unfair and total injustice on students part if this will be used to pay off the outstanding salaries,” said Lokesh Chugh National Secretary, NSUI.

The ‘Chalo Dilli Sachivalaya’ protest by the groups was stopped by the police from reaching the secretariat building. The agitating students then held a sit-in outside the secretariat.The Kejriwal government directed 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay the outstanding salaries of the staff from the SSF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP Delhi University NSUI
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp