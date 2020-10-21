Ensure labourers suffer no red tape in registration: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at the district labour office in Pushp Vihar on Tuesday. After he observed various flaws during the inspection, the Dy CM directed officials to ensure that no labourer is forced to pay a bribe or face any difficulty in travelling to government offices every day.

During the inspection, Sisodia tried to understand reasons for delay in registration process and difficulties faced by the workers who were standing in queues.On enquiry, the workers informed the minister that they reached the office at four in the morning. Some of them had come for fresh registration and others for renewal and verification of their documents.

Sisodia was also told that brokers are active in various poor settlements, who collect money in the name of registration and verification.Subsequently, Sisodia gave strict instructions to the officers that the registration process should be explained in a simple and easy language on hoardings. “If a broker is caught taking bribes, an FIR should be lodged immediately,” he said.

He further warned if any role of the middlemen is found, the action would be taken against the officers.

Sisodia also ordered that officers should be on ground to verify the documents. He also directed to shift renewal process online so that workers do not have to come to the Labour Board Office.Sisodia said that non-compliance is a serious matter and that the government would not tolerate any carelessness or excuses when it comes to the welfare of the Delhi workers.“It is our priority to register each and every single labourer and ensure they are provided with the benefits of these welfare schemes,” he said.

According to the government, there are 10 lakh construction labourers in Delhi. Sisodia directed to issue a show-cause notice to the deputy secretary, who was absent during the inspection.He further asked the officials to resolve all the pending issues in the next 24 hours.Sisodia took charge of the labour and employment department last week. Soon after assuming charge, he was directed to complete the registration and verification of construction workers immediately.