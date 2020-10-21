Fashion buzzword 2020: sustainability

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

The first-ever digital and season-fluid edition of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) will launch today (October 21-25). Open to all, LFW 2020 will amalgamate new talent and established names in the industry to showcase innovations, sustainability and creativity. Participating designers include Pankaj and Nidhi, Kunal Rawal, Amit Aggarwal, Sanjay Garg, Aneeth Arora, JADE, Anushree Reddy, Jayanti Reddy, Gaurang, Disha Patil, Hemang Agrawal.

LFW 2020 edition will highlight India’s rich textile tradition with more focus on sustainability than previous editions. “This edition is special as we have been able to program shows that represent sustainability. From key designer showcases to Circular Changemakers, we are addressing sustainable designs, collaborations, providing support to circular fashion start-ups and craft revival projects,” says Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance, adding that the digital space has allowed focused conversations wherein key issues can be highlighted.

Sustainability rules

As a precursor to the LFW 2020, last evening, designer Manish Malhotra showcased his collection Ruhaaniyat, which, he says, is a tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of India. The first two days of the show are dedicated to sustainable fashion. The five-day event begins today at 4:00pm with Dhatu Design Studio (Anmol Sharma), ¬MISHÉ (Bhumika & Minakshi Ahluwalia) and The Loom Art (Aarushi Kilawat) making their debut.

The highlight of Day 1 is All About India (Oct 21, 7:00pm), a curated showcase of six designers (Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh for Satya Paul, Anavila, Suket Dhir, Payal Khandwala & Urvashi Kaur) by IMG Reliance as an attempt to revive and sustain craftsmen adept in block prints, Ikat, Katwa and linen weaving, brocade, Jamdani, & Shibori. On Day 2, designer Hemang Agrawal will showcase his Tatva collection (Oct 22, 6:00pm) that represents the harmony between 12 elements of the universe. Inspired by the Japanese concept of Godai, the collection is created from Japanese sustainable fibre Bemberg, for which Agrawal collaborated with Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Bridal trends

Lakmé Salon will unveil a bridal collection as part of the New School of Brides collection (Oct 23, 6:00pm), highlighting global makeup trends - glitter eyes, glass skin, nude lips, textured braids and twisted buns; the intricately handcrafted lehengas, textured skirts and silver thread jackets by Jade adding a distinct aura to the whole look. The New School of Brides collection is a joint effort of Lakme Salon and Jade by Monica and Karishma. Another must-watch for brides-to-be is Masumi Mewawalla’s Adorn (Oct 24, 4:00pm) that features co-ord sets and pants, lehengas, gowns and jackets in subdued colours, with her signature rose gold floral embroidery and three-dimensional embellishments. Mewawalla will also unveil beaded hair accessories - hair ties, buns, hair pins and scrunchies. “We opted for muted colours considering low-key celebrations due to Covid,” says Mewawalla.

Miscellaneous highlights

Neo-Phulkari, the WF 2020 collection by Sukriti & Aakriti (Oct 24, 5:00pm) attempts to revive Punjab’s traditional thread work. “It is a unique spin on the vibrant handicraft and encapsulates royalty in the form of relaxed, wearable silhouettes,” informs Sukriti Grover, Co-founder at Sukriti & Aakriti. “Reviving, restoring, and celebrating the craft in a contemporary way is a must to push phulkari out of Punjab for a wider appeal,” puts in Aakriti Grover. Reflections, Ridhi Mehra’s AW 2020 collection (Oct 24, 6:00pm), offers eclectic silhouettes from traditional anarkalis to modern saris and jumpsuits, drawing inspiration from the royal heritage of Kutch. “Our line-up is fantastic because of many reasons, the main one being having to work on it, unconventionally, with a pandemic looming around,” quips Creative Director Ridhi Mehra.

For the viewers

The virtual hub has a ‘runway’ for all designer showcases, fashion film and webinars; a library to access show content ranging from action behind-the-scenes to snippets of shows and an interactive lounge by Lakmé that will allow viewers to engage with its latest beauty collection. There also is a ‘See Now, Buy Now’ section that allows viewers to directly connect with the designer and purchase an outfit immediately after the show.

A one-of-its-kind concept at the LFW 2020 is the Virtual Showroom, which is a marketplace platform for designers and artisans to showcase their past and current collections to consumers, enabling B2C sales for inventories that have been stuck due to the pandemic. Designers can also showcase their future collections and directly get orders from buyers across the world.

To register: https://register.lakmefashionweek.co.in/