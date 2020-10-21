STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Live life like there’s no tomorrow: Antariksh

We want to send out a message that people, specifically in India, need to break the chains that bind us to illogical customs and societal baggage, they said.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Antariksh

Antariksh

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

“Jee Le Zara, Kar Manmaaniyan
Kyun De Raha, Tu Kurbaaniyan?
Zindagi Sada, Manzil Hi Nahi
Bulaayein Tujhe, Ye Aazadiyaan”
[Live your life and do as you please
Why sacrifice for illogical customs and beliefs?
Life’s not only about arriving somewhere 
For the freedom of the journey beckons you]

The couplet is from Jee Le Zara, the latest song by Delhi-based Hindi rock band Antariksh. The video conceived for it was filmed as a youth anthem to encourage youngsters to break free from the shackles of illogical customs and baggage that society forces on them. Band founder and vocalist Varun Rajput performs the track and is accompanied by Joshua Peter (keyboards and vocals), Dan Thomas (drums), Shrikant Biswakarma (guitars). 

Released last week, it features five artists across India, as protagonists and role models, namely Brigit Jose (poet), Rebecca D’Costa (hula hoop artist), Jia Singh (wellness consultant), Anveer Mehta (skateboarder) and Anna Vyas (dancer/model) alongside the band. Rajput tells us more:

How did the song come into being?
Jee Le Zara was written and composed in 2018, and we started playing it live the same year. Over the past two years, it became so popular that the audience sang along with us at  concerts. So, we wanted to put it out with a really good video. While the scenes with the five artists were shot in Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru and Delhi, the band shoot happened at a factory shed in Ghaziabad in July. The video ready by October 2019, but it took a while to figure out the distribution. I hope the track inspires people to live life on their own terms without worrying too much about the destination. 

What was the reason behind making these artists a part of the video?
We want to send out a message that people, specifically in India, need to break the chains that bind us to illogical customs and societal baggage, which in turn limits us from achieving our true potential. Instead of featuring a celebrity in the video, we wanted to feature real-life heroes and role models. We want to show that to excel in life you don’t need to be from a certain background, household, status, race, colour, creed, or caste. 

Did the pandemic affect the release of your song?
Actually, the pandemic helped propel the release. Normally, when we are playing and touring throughout the year, it becomes tough to find time to focus on putting a song out. I guess the only thing we can thank the lockdown for (if at all) is for giving us time to stop, reflect on things and take time to put out new music. Moreover, I used this time to learn new musical styles and now I have switched gears to releasing all the new material we have written over the last year or so. Meanwhile, Josh, Dan and Shrikant have mostly been teaching.

Your future plans?
As the pandemic has been a huge setback in terms of financials, I am trying to experiment with newer revenue streams. In fact, we have recently started a Patreon page to build a niche community of loyal fans and friends who want to be a part of our journey and contribute to our content creation process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antariksh hindi rock
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp