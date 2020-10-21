STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tablighi case: Foreigners’ reply on police’s plea sought

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav issued notice to the foreign nationals and directed them to file their replies on the revision petition by October 23.

Published: 21st October 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has sought the reply of 36 foreigners on a plea filed by the Delhi police challenging the order of the magistrate’s court by which they were discharged for the offences of attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly violating visa norms, malignantly spreading infection of disease dangerous to life and disobeying quarantine rules.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav issued notice to the foreign nationals and directed them to file their replies on the revision petition by October 23.The plea has sought framing of charges against the foreigners under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

The police has also filed a revision petition against the order of the magistrate court by which eight foreign nationals from six countries were discharged of all charges under which they were charge-sheeted in the absence of any record or any credible material against them. The court had earlier dismissed applications of the foreigners challenging the order by which charges were framed against them. With PTI inputs

