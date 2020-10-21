STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talent not tied to money: Kejriwal on govt school students’ performance in NEET

While, in NEET 68 students are from RPVV, 29 from SKV Molarband have qualified, which is the highest from any school. 24 students from SKV Yamuna Vihar, 23 from SKV, Noor Nagar. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI: Despite the closing of schools and coaching centres in the wake of Covid-19, Delhi government school students set a record-breaking performance in NEET and JEE mains and advance. At least 53 students have cleared the advanced JEE and 569 students have cleared the NEET this year.

Reacting on the achievement Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said many students of Delhi government schools from humble economic background have qualified in the NEET and JEE, and asserted that talent is not tied to money.

Kejriwal said, “I am extremely proud of the fact that girls have performed extremely well. This is a testament that Delhi government schools are undergoing a revolutionary change and students from poor families studying in these schools are paving the way to success. I believe that providing equal and quality education to all is the only way by which we can eradicate poverty from this nation — an issue we have been fighting with for the past 70 years.”

Out of 569 students, 379 (67%) are girls who have qualified for NEET this year. Besides, 443 students of government-run school have cleared JEE mains and 53 cleared advanced. While, in JEE, out of 53 students, four are girls. Total 32 students from RPVV Paschim Vihar have qualified, which is the highest from any Delhi government school. 

“Students need not worry about financial resources.  All students who have cleared 12th and lack resources for higher education, but have secured admission in colleges, government will offer scholarships or loan upto `10 lakh without submitting any collateral.”

