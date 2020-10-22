STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, to deteriorate in next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further deterioration in air quality with an increase in PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants.

Published: 22nd October 2020 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pollution levels in the national capital dropped to the 'very poor' category on Thursday evening and are likely to worsen in the coming two days, government agencies said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) have been recorded at 302, which is in the 'very poor' category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further deterioration in air quality with an increase in PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"Air quality will deteriorate in the coming two days till October 24. There are factors other than farm fires which are worsening the air quality, such as vehicular pollution and waste burning. PM 2.5 will increase and PM 10, which is now in 'poor' category, will be 'very poor' by October 24," Additional Director General of IMD Anand Sharma told PTI.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said an increase in stubble fire count was observed around Haryana, Punjab and neighboring regions.

On Wednesday, the count was 1,428. Though the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other agencies had predicted an improvement in air quality for Thursday, the AQI turned out to be worse than Wednesday.

According to the CPCB, Delhi's AQI was in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning at 254 and it deteriorated to 'very poor' at 302 by evening.

It was 256 on Wednesday. The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was 223 on Tuesday and 244 the day before. The figures are based on data collected from 34 monitoring stations in the city.

Calm surface wind conditions prevail over Delhi region, SAFAR said, adding, "It is forecast that the air quality will be in the 'poor' to marginally 'very poor' on October 23 and 24."

According to AQI monitoring mobile application SAMEER, Delhi's 10 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air quality.

These include Mundka with AQI of 365, Wazirpur 352, Anand Vihar 306, Narela 358, Bawana 320, Rohini 342, Sector 8 in Dwarka 332, Vivek Vihar 313, and Jahangirpuri 310.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 level was nine percent on Thursday, SAFAR said.

Farm fire count around Haryana, Punjab, and neighboring regions stood at 849 on Tuesday and its share in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution was 15 percent on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has kick-started its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution campaign and has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.

The drive will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be issued challans, the government has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Air Quality Inde Delhi pollution
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp